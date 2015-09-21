Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 21
Esbjerg 0 Randers 2
Sunday, September 20
AaB Aalborg 4 Brondby 1
FC Copenhagen 1 Hobro IK 0
Midtjylland 0 Nordsjaelland 1
Saturday, September 19
OB Odense 2 Viborg 0
Friday, September 18
AGF Aarhus 1 SonderjyskE 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 9 5 3 1 16 8 18
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 9 5 3 1 10 3 18
3 Randers 9 5 1 3 16 12 16
-------------------------
4 SonderjyskE 9 5 0 4 15 9 15
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 9 4 1 4 17 15 13
6 OB Odense 9 4 1 4 15 16 13
7 Nordsjaelland 9 4 1 4 9 12 13
8 Brondby 9 3 2 4 13 13 11
9 AGF Aarhus 9 2 4 3 13 14 10
10 Esbjerg 9 2 3 4 10 15 9
11 Viborg 9 2 2 5 5 13 8
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 9 2 1 6 6 15 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation