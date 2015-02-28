Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 28
Hobro IK 1 Nordsjaelland 0
Friday, February 27
FC Vestsjaelland 0 SonderjyskE 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 18 14 1 3 37 18 43
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 18 10 5 3 21 12 35
3 Randers 18 10 4 4 20 11 34
-------------------------
4 Brondby 18 8 3 7 21 18 27
-------------------------
5 SonderjyskE 19 5 11 3 18 17 26
6 AaB Aalborg 18 6 7 5 17 14 25
7 Nordsjaelland 19 7 4 8 19 24 25
8 Hobro IK 19 6 6 7 25 26 24
9 Esbjerg 18 5 8 5 26 20 23
10 OB Odense 18 5 4 9 19 26 19
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 19 4 3 12 17 34 15
12 Silkeborg IF 18 0 4 14 9 29 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 1
Randers v Silkeborg IF (1300)
OB Odense v FC Copenhagen (1600)
Brondby v Midtjylland (1800)
Monday, March 2
Esbjerg v AaB Aalborg (1800)