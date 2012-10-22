Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, October 22 AGF Aarhus 1 Randers 1 Sunday, October 21 Horsens 0 Esbjerg 0 FC Copenhagen 1 Brondby 0 Midtjylland 1 OB Odense 1 Saturday, October 20 AaB Aalborg 2 SonderjyskE 1 Friday, October 19 Nordsjaelland 3 Silkeborg IF 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 13 8 5 0 30 13 29 2 AaB Aalborg 13 8 2 3 29 13 26 ------------------------- 3 Nordsjaelland 13 6 4 3 26 13 22 4 AGF Aarhus 13 6 4 3 24 15 22 ------------------------- 5 Randers 13 6 2 5 16 22 20 ------------------------- 6 OB Odense 13 5 4 4 16 18 19 7 Horsens 13 3 7 3 15 20 16 8 SonderjyskE 13 4 2 7 18 25 14 9 Midtjylland 13 3 4 6 18 24 13 10 Esbjerg 13 2 5 6 12 15 11 ------------------------- 11 Silkeborg IF 13 3 2 8 11 29 11 12 Brondby 13 1 5 7 12 20 8 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation