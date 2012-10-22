Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 22
AGF Aarhus 1 Randers 1
Sunday, October 21
Horsens 0 Esbjerg 0
FC Copenhagen 1 Brondby 0
Midtjylland 1 OB Odense 1
Saturday, October 20
AaB Aalborg 2 SonderjyskE 1
Friday, October 19
Nordsjaelland 3 Silkeborg IF 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 13 8 5 0 30 13 29
2 AaB Aalborg 13 8 2 3 29 13 26
-------------------------
3 Nordsjaelland 13 6 4 3 26 13 22
4 AGF Aarhus 13 6 4 3 24 15 22
-------------------------
5 Randers 13 6 2 5 16 22 20
-------------------------
6 OB Odense 13 5 4 4 16 18 19
7 Horsens 13 3 7 3 15 20 16
8 SonderjyskE 13 4 2 7 18 25 14
9 Midtjylland 13 3 4 6 18 24 13
10 Esbjerg 13 2 5 6 12 15 11
-------------------------
11 Silkeborg IF 13 3 2 8 11 29 11
12 Brondby 13 1 5 7 12 20 8
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation