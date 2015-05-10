May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 10 Brondby 1 AaB Aalborg 1 Hobro IK 2 SonderjyskE 2 OB Odense 3 Midtjylland 1 Saturday, May 9 Esbjerg 5 Silkeborg IF 2 Friday, May 8 Randers 2 Nordsjaelland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 28 20 4 4 58 29 64 ------------------------- 2 FC Copenhagen 27 15 7 5 34 19 52 3 Brondby 28 13 6 9 34 24 45 ------------------------- 4 Randers 28 12 8 8 33 25 44 ------------------------- 5 AaB Aalborg 28 10 9 9 35 27 39 6 Hobro IK 28 10 9 9 35 39 39 7 Nordsjaelland 28 11 5 12 32 35 38 8 OB Odense 28 10 5 13 30 37 35 9 SonderjyskE 28 6 14 8 28 36 32 10 Esbjerg 28 7 10 11 39 39 31 ------------------------- 11 FC Vestsjaelland 27 7 4 16 25 47 25 R12 Silkeborg IF 28 2 7 19 23 49 13 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 11 FC Vestsjaelland v FC Copenhagen (1700)