May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 10
Brondby 1 AaB Aalborg 1
Hobro IK 2 SonderjyskE 2
OB Odense 3 Midtjylland 1
Saturday, May 9
Esbjerg 5 Silkeborg IF 2
Friday, May 8
Randers 2 Nordsjaelland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 28 20 4 4 58 29 64
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 27 15 7 5 34 19 52
3 Brondby 28 13 6 9 34 24 45
-------------------------
4 Randers 28 12 8 8 33 25 44
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 28 10 9 9 35 27 39
6 Hobro IK 28 10 9 9 35 39 39
7 Nordsjaelland 28 11 5 12 32 35 38
8 OB Odense 28 10 5 13 30 37 35
9 SonderjyskE 28 6 14 8 28 36 32
10 Esbjerg 28 7 10 11 39 39 31
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 27 7 4 16 25 47 25
R12 Silkeborg IF 28 2 7 19 23 49 13
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 11
FC Vestsjaelland v FC Copenhagen (1700)