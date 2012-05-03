May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings after the Danish championship matches on Thursday Horsens 5 SonderjyskE 0 Brondby 3 Silkeborg IF 2 Midtjylland 2 HB Koge 1 OB Odense 1 AaB Aalborg 2 Wednesday, May 2 AGF Aarhus 2 Lyngby 1 Nordsjaelland 1 FC Copenhagen 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 29 18 7 4 50 21 61 ------------------------- 2 Nordsjaelland 29 18 4 7 43 22 58 ------------------------- 3 Midtjylland 29 15 6 8 45 37 51 4 Horsens 29 14 6 9 47 34 48 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 29 10 12 7 38 33 42 ------------------------- 6 Silkeborg IF 29 10 9 10 46 42 39 7 AaB Aalborg 29 10 8 11 38 40 38 8 SonderjyskE 29 10 8 11 39 47 38 9 Brondby 29 9 9 11 34 38 36 10 OB Odense 29 7 7 15 40 48 28 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 29 6 4 19 28 52 22 12 HB Koge 29 4 6 19 29 63 18 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 5 Lyngby v Nordsjaelland (1500) Sunday, May 6 HB Koge v AGF Aarhus (1200) AaB Aalborg v Brondby (1400) Silkeborg IF v Horsens (1400) FC Copenhagen v OB Odense (1600) Monday, May 7 SonderjyskE v Midtjylland (1600)