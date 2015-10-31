Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Midtjylland 2 Viborg 4
Friday, October 30
Esbjerg 2 Nordsjaelland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 13 8 3 2 22 11 27
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 14 8 3 3 19 10 27
3 SonderjyskE 13 7 0 6 22 17 21
-------------------------
4 Brondby 13 6 3 4 19 15 21
-------------------------
5 Randers 13 6 2 5 20 18 20
6 AaB Aalborg 13 6 1 6 24 20 19
7 Nordsjaelland 14 6 1 7 16 22 19
8 OB Odense 13 5 2 6 22 24 17
9 Viborg 14 5 2 7 14 20 17
10 AGF Aarhus 13 4 4 5 19 19 16
11 Esbjerg 14 3 5 6 18 25 14
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 13 2 2 9 11 25 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 1
AaB Aalborg v Hobro IK (1230)
FC Copenhagen v Randers (1500)
OB Odense v Brondby (1700)
Monday, November 2
AGF Aarhus v SonderjyskE (1800)