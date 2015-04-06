Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 6 Brondby 0 FC Copenhagen 0 Randers 1 AaB Aalborg 1 Sunday, April 5 Esbjerg 3 Midtjylland 3 Hobro IK 2 Silkeborg IF 2 Saturday, April 4 SonderjyskE 1 Nordsjaelland 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 23 17 3 3 49 23 54 ------------------------- 2 FC Copenhagen 23 12 7 4 26 15 43 3 Randers 23 10 6 7 25 19 36 ------------------------- 4 Brondby 23 10 5 8 26 22 35 ------------------------- 5 Nordsjaelland 23 10 5 8 29 27 35 6 AaB Aalborg 23 8 8 7 24 22 32 7 Hobro IK 23 8 7 8 29 31 31 8 SonderjyskE 23 6 11 6 24 28 29 9 Esbjerg 23 6 9 8 32 30 27 10 OB Odense 22 7 4 11 22 31 25 ------------------------- 11 FC Vestsjaelland 22 4 3 15 18 39 15 12 Silkeborg IF 23 2 6 15 19 36 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S