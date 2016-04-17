April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 17
AaB Aalborg 1 SonderjyskE 2
FC Copenhagen 2 Brondby 0
OB Odense 5 Viborg 1
Saturday, April 16
AGF Aarhus 0 Randers 2
Friday, April 15
Nordsjaelland 2 Hobro IK 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 25 15 7 3 43 18 52
-------------------------
2 SonderjyskE 25 13 4 8 39 28 43
3 AaB Aalborg 25 13 3 9 48 35 42
-------------------------
4 Midtjylland 24 11 6 7 36 22 39
-------------------------
5 Brondby 25 11 6 8 31 27 39
6 OB Odense 25 11 4 10 42 41 37
7 Randers 25 10 5 10 33 33 35
8 Nordsjaelland 25 10 3 12 26 34 33
9 Viborg 25 8 6 11 27 32 30
10 AGF Aarhus 25 5 11 9 31 37 26
11 Esbjerg 24 6 8 10 29 40 26
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 25 2 5 18 17 55 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 18
Esbjerg v Midtjylland (1700)