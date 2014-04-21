Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 21 AGF Aarhus 1 Brondby 2 FC Copenhagen 2 Esbjerg 2 Midtjylland 5 Viborg 2 SonderjyskE 3 Nordsjaelland 1 Sunday, April 20 AaB Aalborg 1 Randers 2 FC Vestsjaelland 1 OB Odense 0 Friday, April 18 AGF Aarhus 0 Midtjylland 4 Brondby 3 SonderjyskE 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AaB Aalborg 28 15 7 6 52 32 52 ------------------------- 2 Midtjylland 28 15 6 7 54 28 51 ------------------------- 3 FC Copenhagen 28 12 10 6 45 32 46 4 Brondby 28 12 9 7 38 31 45 ------------------------- 5 Esbjerg 28 10 8 10 43 35 38 ------------------------- 6 Randers 28 8 12 8 36 41 36 7 Nordsjaelland 28 10 6 12 29 37 36 8 OB Odense 28 8 10 10 39 37 34 9 FC Vestsjaelland 28 7 11 10 25 35 32 10 AGF Aarhus 28 8 5 15 34 53 29 ------------------------- 11 SonderjyskE 28 7 7 14 32 49 28 12 Viborg 28 6 9 13 37 54 27 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)