Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 1
AaB Aalborg 6 Hobro IK 0
FC Copenhagen 4 Randers 0
OB Odense 2 Brondby 5
Saturday, October 31
Midtjylland 2 Viborg 4
Friday, October 30
Esbjerg 2 Nordsjaelland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 14 9 3 2 26 11 30
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 14 8 3 3 19 10 27
3 Brondby 14 7 3 4 24 17 24
-------------------------
4 AaB Aalborg 14 7 1 6 30 20 22
-------------------------
5 SonderjyskE 13 7 0 6 22 17 21
6 Randers 14 6 2 6 20 22 20
7 Nordsjaelland 14 6 1 7 16 22 19
8 OB Odense 14 5 2 7 24 29 17
9 Viborg 14 5 2 7 14 20 17
10 AGF Aarhus 13 4 4 5 19 19 16
11 Esbjerg 14 3 5 6 18 25 14
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 14 2 2 10 11 31 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 2
AGF Aarhus v SonderjyskE (1800)