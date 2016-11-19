Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Nordsjaelland 3 AGF Aarhus 2 Friday, November 18 AaB Aalborg 1 FC Copenhagen 2 Lyngby 0 Horsens 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 17 12 5 0 39 8 41 2 Brondby 16 9 5 2 36 13 32 3 Midtjylland 16 8 5 3 36 19 29 4 Randers 16 8 5 3 22 16 29 5 Lyngby 17 8 3 6 18 16 27 6 Horsens 17 6 6 5 21 26 24 ------------------------- 7 SonderjyskE 16 6 5 5 20 22 23 8 Nordsjaelland 17 5 5 7 26 31 20 9 AaB Aalborg 17 5 4 8 17 25 19 10 AGF Aarhus 17 4 5 8 22 29 17 11 Silkeborg IF 16 3 7 6 18 29 16 12 Viborg 16 3 3 10 17 26 12 13 OB Odense 16 2 5 9 13 26 11 14 Esbjerg 16 2 5 9 17 36 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Randers v Viborg (1200) OB Odense v Brondby (1500) SonderjyskE v Midtjylland (1700) Monday, November 21 Silkeborg IF v Esbjerg (1800)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.