March 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship on Sunday Horsens 0 Nordsjaelland 2 Brondby 2 Lyngby 1 OB Odense 2 HB Koge 4 Silkeborg IF 0 FC Copenhagen 0

Saturday, March 24 AaB Aalborg 1 SonderjyskE 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 13 6 3 34 17 45 ------------------------- 2 Nordsjaelland 22 13 3 6 30 16 42 ------------------------- 3 Horsens 22 10 5 7 36 30 35 4 Midtjylland 21 10 4 7 32 29 34 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 21 7 10 4 26 20 31 ------------------------- 6 Silkeborg IF 22 8 7 7 34 30 31 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 7 7 31 29 31 8 Brondby 22 7 7 8 25 25 28 9 OB Odense 22 7 5 10 36 38 26 10 SonderjyskE 22 6 6 10 25 36 24 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 22 5 3 14 21 37 18 12 HB Koge 22 3 5 14 23 46 14 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 26 Midtjylland v AGF Aarhus (1700)