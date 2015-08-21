Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 21
Hobro IK 1 Nordsjaelland 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 5 4 1 0 7 1 13
-------------------------
2 SonderjyskE 5 3 0 2 11 5 9
3 FC Copenhagen 4 2 2 0 6 3 8
-------------------------
4 AGF Aarhus 5 2 2 1 9 8 8
-------------------------
5 Randers 4 2 1 1 11 8 7
6 OB Odense 5 2 1 2 9 7 7
7 AaB Aalborg 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
8 Nordsjaelland 6 2 1 3 7 10 7
9 Viborg 5 1 2 2 3 8 5
10 Brondby 5 1 1 3 9 9 4
11 Esbjerg 5 1 1 3 5 10 4
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 6 1 1 4 4 11 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 23
Randers v Viborg (1130)
Brondby v SonderjyskE (1400)
FC Copenhagen v AGF Aarhus (1600)
Esbjerg v Midtjylland (1830)
Monday, August 24
AaB Aalborg v OB Odense (1700)