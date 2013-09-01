Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 1 AaB Aalborg 2 Brondby 1 Esbjerg 1 Midtjylland 1 Nordsjaelland 1 FC Vestsjaelland 2 Viborg 1 FC Copenhagen 4 Friday, August 30 OB Odense 3 AGF Aarhus 6 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 7 5 2 0 15 6 17 ------------------------- 2 AGF Aarhus 7 4 1 2 15 13 13 ------------------------- 3 AaB Aalborg 7 3 2 2 9 8 11 4 Esbjerg 7 3 1 3 16 10 10 ------------------------- 5 OB Odense 7 2 4 1 11 11 10 ------------------------- 6 FC Vestsjaelland 7 2 4 1 7 7 10 7 Randers 6 2 3 1 10 9 9 8 Viborg 7 2 3 2 14 14 9 9 FC Copenhagen 7 1 3 3 10 11 6 10 SonderjyskE 6 1 2 3 4 9 5 ------------------------- 11 Nordsjaelland 7 1 2 4 7 13 5 12 Brondby 7 0 3 4 6 13 3 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 2 Randers v SonderjyskE (1700)