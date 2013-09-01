Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 1
AaB Aalborg 2 Brondby 1
Esbjerg 1 Midtjylland 1
Nordsjaelland 1 FC Vestsjaelland 2
Viborg 1 FC Copenhagen 4
Friday, August 30
OB Odense 3 AGF Aarhus 6
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 7 5 2 0 15 6 17
-------------------------
2 AGF Aarhus 7 4 1 2 15 13 13
-------------------------
3 AaB Aalborg 7 3 2 2 9 8 11
4 Esbjerg 7 3 1 3 16 10 10
-------------------------
5 OB Odense 7 2 4 1 11 11 10
-------------------------
6 FC Vestsjaelland 7 2 4 1 7 7 10
7 Randers 6 2 3 1 10 9 9
8 Viborg 7 2 3 2 14 14 9
9 FC Copenhagen 7 1 3 3 10 11 6
10 SonderjyskE 6 1 2 3 4 9 5
-------------------------
11 Nordsjaelland 7 1 2 4 7 13 5
12 Brondby 7 0 3 4 6 13 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 2
Randers v SonderjyskE (1700)