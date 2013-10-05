Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 5
Randers 2 AGF Aarhus 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 10 6 4 0 18 8 22
-------------------------
2 Esbjerg 10 5 2 3 24 13 17
-------------------------
3 Viborg 10 4 4 2 17 14 16
4 AaB Aalborg 10 4 3 3 14 12 15
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 11 4 3 4 18 19 15
-------------------------
6 FC Vestsjaelland 10 3 4 3 10 12 13
7 Randers 11 3 4 4 15 18 13
8 Brondby 10 3 3 4 14 17 12
9 OB Odense 10 2 5 3 14 16 11
10 SonderjyskE 10 3 2 5 10 16 11
-------------------------
11 FC Copenhagen 10 2 4 4 15 16 10
12 Nordsjaelland 10 2 2 6 9 17 8
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 6
Esbjerg v OB Odense (1100)
AaB Aalborg v Viborg (1300)
FC Copenhagen v SonderjyskE (1500)
Nordsjaelland v Brondby (1700)
Monday, October 7
Midtjylland v FC Vestsjaelland (1700)