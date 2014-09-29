Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, September 29 Nordsjaelland 2 OB Odense 1 Sunday, September 28 Esbjerg 2 Brondby 2 Midtjylland 1 FC Vestsjaelland 0 Saturday, September 27 Silkeborg IF 2 Hobro IK 2 SonderjyskE 1 FC Copenhagen 1 Friday, September 26 AaB Aalborg 0 Randers 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 9 7 0 2 18 10 21 ------------------------- 2 Nordsjaelland 9 6 1 2 15 13 19 3 Randers 9 5 2 2 9 7 17 ------------------------- 4 Hobro IK 9 4 4 1 15 8 16 ------------------------- 5 FC Copenhagen 9 3 3 3 8 10 12 6 AaB Aalborg 9 2 5 2 8 7 11 7 Brondby 9 3 2 4 11 11 11 8 FC Vestsjaelland 9 3 1 5 11 14 10 9 SonderjyskE 9 1 6 2 8 10 9 10 Esbjerg 9 1 5 3 10 11 8 ------------------------- 11 OB Odense 9 1 3 5 10 14 6 12 Silkeborg IF 9 0 4 5 5 13 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation