Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 29
Nordsjaelland 2 OB Odense 1
Sunday, September 28
Esbjerg 2 Brondby 2
Midtjylland 1 FC Vestsjaelland 0
Saturday, September 27
Silkeborg IF 2 Hobro IK 2
SonderjyskE 1 FC Copenhagen 1
Friday, September 26
AaB Aalborg 0 Randers 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 9 7 0 2 18 10 21
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 9 6 1 2 15 13 19
3 Randers 9 5 2 2 9 7 17
-------------------------
4 Hobro IK 9 4 4 1 15 8 16
-------------------------
5 FC Copenhagen 9 3 3 3 8 10 12
6 AaB Aalborg 9 2 5 2 8 7 11
7 Brondby 9 3 2 4 11 11 11
8 FC Vestsjaelland 9 3 1 5 11 14 10
9 SonderjyskE 9 1 6 2 8 10 9
10 Esbjerg 9 1 5 3 10 11 8
-------------------------
11 OB Odense 9 1 3 5 10 14 6
12 Silkeborg IF 9 0 4 5 5 13 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation