March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Danish championship results
and standings on Monday
Midtjylland 0 AGF Aarhus 2
Sunday
Horsens 0 Nordsjaelland 2
Brondby 2 Lyngby 1
OB Odense 2 HB Koge 4
Silkeborg IF 0 FC Copenhagen 0
Saturday
AaB Aalborg 1 SonderjyskE 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 22 13 6 3 34 17 45
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 22 13 3 6 30 16 42
-------------------------
3 Horsens 22 10 5 7 36 30 35
4 AGF Aarhus 22 8 10 4 28 20 34
-------------------------
5 Midtjylland 22 10 4 8 32 31 34
-------------------------
6 Silkeborg IF 22 8 7 7 34 30 31
7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 7 7 31 29 31
8 Brondby 22 7 7 8 25 25 28
9 OB Odense 22 7 5 10 36 38 26
10 SonderjyskE 22 6 6 10 25 36 24
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 22 5 3 14 21 37 18
12 HB Koge 22 3 5 14 23 46 14
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
