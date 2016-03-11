March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, March 11 Esbjerg 2 AGF Aarhus 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 20 12 6 2 33 13 42 ------------------------- 2 AaB Aalborg 20 11 2 7 40 25 35 3 SonderjyskE 20 11 2 7 32 22 35 ------------------------- 4 Midtjylland 20 9 5 6 28 18 32 ------------------------- 5 Brondby 20 9 5 6 29 23 32 6 Randers 20 8 4 8 28 28 28 7 OB Odense 20 8 4 8 32 37 28 8 Nordsjaelland 20 8 2 10 21 29 26 9 Viborg 20 7 4 9 22 24 25 10 AGF Aarhus 21 5 8 8 26 30 23 11 Esbjerg 21 5 6 10 28 40 21 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 20 2 4 14 15 45 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 12 Viborg v SonderjyskE (1500) Sunday, March 13 OB Odense v Nordsjaelland (1200) Brondby v Randers (1500) FC Copenhagen v AaB Aalborg (1700) Monday, March 14 Midtjylland v Hobro IK (1800)