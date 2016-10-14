Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, October 14 AGF Aarhus 1 Horsens 1 SonderjyskE 1 Viborg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 12 7 5 0 25 6 26 2 Brondby 12 6 4 2 30 11 22 3 Midtjylland 12 5 5 2 25 14 20 4 SonderjyskE 13 5 5 3 18 16 20 5 Lyngby 12 6 2 4 12 10 20 6 Randers 12 5 5 2 15 14 20 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 12 5 3 4 15 15 18 8 Horsens 13 4 6 3 18 19 18 9 AGF Aarhus 13 3 4 6 14 23 13 10 Viborg 13 3 3 7 12 17 12 11 Nordsjaelland 12 3 3 6 16 22 12 12 Silkeborg IF 12 2 5 5 14 25 11 13 OB Odense 12 2 4 6 11 17 10 14 Esbjerg 12 1 4 7 9 25 7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 FC Copenhagen v Silkeborg IF (1630) Sunday, October 16 Randers v OB Odense (1100) Nordsjaelland v Brondby (1400) Midtjylland v AaB Aalborg (1600) Monday, October 17 Esbjerg v Lyngby (1700)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)