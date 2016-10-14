Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, October 14 AGF Aarhus 1 Horsens 1 SonderjyskE 1 Viborg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 12 7 5 0 25 6 26 2 Brondby 12 6 4 2 30 11 22 3 Midtjylland 12 5 5 2 25 14 20 4 SonderjyskE 13 5 5 3 18 16 20 5 Lyngby 12 6 2 4 12 10 20 6 Randers 12 5 5 2 15 14 20 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 12 5 3 4 15 15 18 8 Horsens 13 4 6 3 18 19 18 9 AGF Aarhus 13 3 4 6 14 23 13 10 Viborg 13 3 3 7 12 17 12 11 Nordsjaelland 12 3 3 6 16 22 12 12 Silkeborg IF 12 2 5 5 14 25 11 13 OB Odense 12 2 4 6 11 17 10 14 Esbjerg 12 1 4 7 9 25 7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 FC Copenhagen v Silkeborg IF (1630) Sunday, October 16 Randers v OB Odense (1100) Nordsjaelland v Brondby (1400) Midtjylland v AaB Aalborg (1600) Monday, October 17 Esbjerg v Lyngby (1700)