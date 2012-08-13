Aug 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 13
Randers 1 Esbjerg 0
Sunday, August 12
Horsens 1 AaB Aalborg 4
Brondby 0 SonderjyskE 1
FC Copenhagen 3 AGF Aarhus 0
Saturday, August 11
Nordsjaelland 6 Silkeborg IF 1
Friday, August 10
OB Odense 2 Midtjylland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 5 4 1 0 13 4 13
2 SonderjyskE 5 3 1 1 10 5 10
-------------------------
3 OB Odense 5 3 1 1 5 3 10
4 Randers 5 3 0 2 6 9 9
-------------------------
5 Nordsjaelland 5 2 2 1 13 6 8
-------------------------
6 AaB Aalborg 5 2 2 1 8 7 8
7 Midtjylland 5 2 1 2 10 10 7
8 Horsens 5 2 1 2 7 10 7
9 AGF Aarhus 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
10 Brondby 5 1 0 4 4 8 3
-------------------------
11 Silkeborg IF 5 1 0 4 5 13 3
12 Esbjerg 5 0 1 4 4 8 1
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation