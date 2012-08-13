Aug 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, August 13 Randers 1 Esbjerg 0 Sunday, August 12 Horsens 1 AaB Aalborg 4 Brondby 0 SonderjyskE 1 FC Copenhagen 3 AGF Aarhus 0 Saturday, August 11 Nordsjaelland 6 Silkeborg IF 1 Friday, August 10 OB Odense 2 Midtjylland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 2 SonderjyskE 5 3 1 1 10 5 10 ------------------------- 3 OB Odense 5 3 1 1 5 3 10 4 Randers 5 3 0 2 6 9 9 ------------------------- 5 Nordsjaelland 5 2 2 1 13 6 8 ------------------------- 6 AaB Aalborg 5 2 2 1 8 7 8 7 Midtjylland 5 2 1 2 10 10 7 8 Horsens 5 2 1 2 7 10 7 9 AGF Aarhus 5 1 2 2 5 7 5 10 Brondby 5 1 0 4 4 8 3 ------------------------- 11 Silkeborg IF 5 1 0 4 5 13 3 12 Esbjerg 5 0 1 4 4 8 1 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation