UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
March 24 Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, November 2 AGF Aarhus 0 SonderjyskE 0 Sunday, November 1 AaB Aalborg 6 Hobro IK 0 FC Copenhagen 4 Randers 0 OB Odense 2 Brondby 5 Saturday, October 31 Midtjylland 2 Viborg 4 Friday, October 30 Esbjerg 2 Nordsjaelland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 14 9 3 2 26 11 30 ------------------------- 2 Midtjylland 14 8 3 3 19 10 27 3 Brondby 14 7 3 4 24 17 24 ------------------------- 4 AaB Aalborg 14 7 1 6 30 20 22 ------------------------- 5 SonderjyskE 14 7 1 6 22 17 22 6 Randers 14 6 2 6 20 22 20 7 Nordsjaelland 14 6 1 7 16 22 19 8 AGF Aarhus 14 4 5 5 19 19 17 9 OB Odense 14 5 2 7 24 29 17 10 Viborg 14 5 2 7 14 20 17 11 Esbjerg 14 3 5 6 18 25 14 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 14 2 2 10 11 31 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation
ZAGREB, March 24 Croatia stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group I after a superb first-half goal by striker Nikola Kalinic gave them a 1-0 home win over Ukraine in an action-packed game on Friday.