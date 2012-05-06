May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship on Sunday. AaB Aalborg 1 Brondby 0 FC Copenhagen 1 OB Odense 1 HB Koge 1 AGF Aarhus 3 Silkeborg IF 0 Horsens 1 Saturday, May 5 Lyngby 0 Nordsjaelland 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 30 18 8 4 51 22 62 ------------------------- 2 Nordsjaelland 30 19 4 7 45 22 61 ------------------------- 3 Horsens 30 15 6 9 48 34 51 4 Midtjylland 29 15 6 8 45 37 51 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 30 11 12 7 41 34 45 ------------------------- 6 AaB Aalborg 30 11 8 11 39 40 41 7 Silkeborg IF 30 10 9 11 46 43 39 8 SonderjyskE 29 10 8 11 39 47 38 9 Brondby 30 9 9 12 34 39 36 10 OB Odense 30 7 8 15 41 49 29 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 30 6 4 20 28 54 22 R12 HB Koge 30 4 6 20 30 66 18 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 7 SonderjyskE v Midtjylland (1600)