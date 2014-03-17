March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 17
Randers 1 AGF Aarhus 3
Sunday, March 16
AaB Aalborg 1 Midtjylland 0
Esbjerg 0 Brondby 0
OB Odense 1 Viborg 1
Saturday, March 15
Nordsjaelland 1 FC Vestsjaelland 2
Friday, March 14
SonderjyskE 0 FC Copenhagen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 22 12 6 4 40 20 42
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 22 11 7 4 40 24 40
-------------------------
3 FC Copenhagen 22 9 8 5 37 27 35
4 Brondby 22 8 9 5 30 25 33
-------------------------
5 Esbjerg 22 8 5 9 35 30 29
-------------------------
6 AGF Aarhus 22 8 5 9 33 41 29
7 OB Odense 22 6 8 8 31 30 26
8 Nordsjaelland 22 7 5 10 25 33 26
9 FC Vestsjaelland 22 6 8 8 23 32 26
10 Randers 22 5 10 7 27 33 25
-------------------------
11 Viborg 22 5 8 9 31 41 23
12 SonderjyskE 22 5 5 12 22 38 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation