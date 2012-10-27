Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 27
Silkeborg IF 1 Randers 2
Friday, October 26
Nordsjaelland 1 AaB Aalborg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 13 8 5 0 30 13 29
2 AaB Aalborg 14 8 2 4 29 14 26
-------------------------
3 Nordsjaelland 14 7 4 3 27 13 25
4 Randers 14 7 2 5 18 23 23
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 13 6 4 3 24 15 22
-------------------------
6 OB Odense 13 5 4 4 16 18 19
7 Horsens 13 3 7 3 15 20 16
8 SonderjyskE 13 4 2 7 18 25 14
9 Midtjylland 13 3 4 6 18 24 13
10 Esbjerg 13 2 5 6 12 15 11
-------------------------
11 Silkeborg IF 14 3 2 9 12 31 11
12 Brondby 13 1 5 7 12 20 8
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 28
Esbjerg v SonderjyskE (1300)
OB Odense v AGF Aarhus (1600)
Midtjylland v Brondby (1800)
Monday, October 29
Horsens v FC Copenhagen (1800)