Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 27 Silkeborg IF 1 Randers 2 Friday, October 26 Nordsjaelland 1 AaB Aalborg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 13 8 5 0 30 13 29 2 AaB Aalborg 14 8 2 4 29 14 26 ------------------------- 3 Nordsjaelland 14 7 4 3 27 13 25 4 Randers 14 7 2 5 18 23 23 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 13 6 4 3 24 15 22 ------------------------- 6 OB Odense 13 5 4 4 16 18 19 7 Horsens 13 3 7 3 15 20 16 8 SonderjyskE 13 4 2 7 18 25 14 9 Midtjylland 13 3 4 6 18 24 13 10 Esbjerg 13 2 5 6 12 15 11 ------------------------- 11 Silkeborg IF 14 3 2 9 12 31 11 12 Brondby 13 1 5 7 12 20 8 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 28 Esbjerg v SonderjyskE (1300) OB Odense v AGF Aarhus (1600) Midtjylland v Brondby (1800) Monday, October 29 Horsens v FC Copenhagen (1800)