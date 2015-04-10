April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 10
Hobro IK 3 Esbjerg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 23 17 3 3 49 23 54
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 23 12 7 4 26 15 43
3 Randers 23 10 6 7 25 19 36
-------------------------
4 Brondby 23 10 5 8 26 22 35
-------------------------
5 Nordsjaelland 23 10 5 8 29 27 35
6 Hobro IK 24 9 7 8 32 32 34
7 AaB Aalborg 23 8 8 7 24 22 32
8 SonderjyskE 23 6 11 6 24 28 29
9 Esbjerg 24 6 9 9 33 33 27
10 OB Odense 23 7 4 12 23 33 25
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 23 5 3 15 20 40 18
12 Silkeborg IF 23 2 6 15 19 36 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 11
Randers v FC Vestsjaelland (1500)
Sunday, April 12
Nordsjaelland v OB Odense (1200)
AaB Aalborg v Midtjylland (1500)
SonderjyskE v Brondby (1700)
Monday, April 13
Silkeborg IF v FC Copenhagen (1700)