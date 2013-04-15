April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 15
Nordsjaelland 2 FC Copenhagen 3
Sunday, April 14
Brondby 0 SonderjyskE 3
Esbjerg 4 Randers 0
OB Odense 3 AaB Aalborg 4
Saturday, April 13
Midtjylland 5 Horsens 2
Friday, April 12
Silkeborg IF 3 AGF Aarhus 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 27 18 7 2 60 27 61
2 Nordsjaelland 27 15 6 6 51 28 51
-------------------------
3 Randers 27 13 5 9 32 36 44
4 AaB Aalborg 27 12 5 10 44 36 41
-------------------------
5 OB Odense 27 10 7 10 44 39 37
-------------------------
6 Esbjerg 27 9 8 10 28 28 35
7 Midtjylland 27 8 10 9 40 41 34
8 AGF Aarhus 27 9 6 12 43 44 33
9 SonderjyskE 27 9 3 15 40 49 30
10 Brondby 27 6 9 12 29 41 27
-------------------------
11 Horsens 27 6 9 12 26 43 27
12 Silkeborg IF 27 8 3 16 30 55 27
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation