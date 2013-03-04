March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 4
Esbjerg 2 AGF Aarhus 1
Sunday, March 3
Brondby 0 Randers 2
Nordsjaelland 1 Horsens 0
OB Odense 2 FC Copenhagen 3
Saturday, March 2
Midtjylland 1 SonderjyskE 0
Friday, March 1
Silkeborg IF 3 AaB Aalborg 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 21 15 5 1 49 19 50
2 Nordsjaelland 21 11 5 5 38 21 38
-------------------------
3 Randers 21 10 4 7 27 31 34
4 AaB Aalborg 20 10 2 8 35 27 32
-------------------------
5 OB Odense 20 9 4 7 35 28 31
-------------------------
6 AGF Aarhus 21 8 6 7 36 29 30
7 Midtjylland 21 6 7 8 28 32 25
8 Horsens 21 5 8 8 19 30 23
9 Esbjerg 21 5 7 9 20 25 22
10 SonderjyskE 21 6 3 12 29 42 21
-------------------------
11 Silkeborg IF 21 6 3 12 25 44 21
12 Brondby 21 3 8 10 21 34 17
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation