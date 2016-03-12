March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 12
Viborg 0 SonderjyskE 0
Friday, March 11
Esbjerg 2 AGF Aarhus 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 20 12 6 2 33 13 42
-------------------------
2 SonderjyskE 21 11 3 7 32 22 36
3 AaB Aalborg 20 11 2 7 40 25 35
-------------------------
4 Midtjylland 20 9 5 6 28 18 32
-------------------------
5 Brondby 20 9 5 6 29 23 32
6 Randers 20 8 4 8 28 28 28
7 OB Odense 20 8 4 8 32 37 28
8 Viborg 21 7 5 9 22 24 26
9 Nordsjaelland 20 8 2 10 21 29 26
10 AGF Aarhus 21 5 8 8 26 30 23
11 Esbjerg 21 5 6 10 28 40 21
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 20 2 4 14 15 45 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 13
OB Odense v Nordsjaelland (1200)
Brondby v Randers (1500)
FC Copenhagen v AaB Aalborg (1700)
Monday, March 14
Midtjylland v Hobro IK (1800)