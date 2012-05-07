Soccer-Brazil set June date for Australia friendly in Melbourne
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazil will play Australia in a friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 13, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Danish championship on Monday SonderjyskE 1 Midtjylland 1
Sunday, May 6 AaB Aalborg 1 Brondby 0 FC Copenhagen 1 OB Odense 1 HB Koge 1 AGF Aarhus 3 Silkeborg IF 0 Horsens 1
Saturday, May 5 Lyngby 0 Nordsjaelland 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 30 18 8 4 51 22 62 ------------------------- 2 Nordsjaelland 30 19 4 7 45 22 61 ------------------------- 3 Midtjylland 30 15 7 8 46 38 52 4 Horsens 30 15 6 9 48 34 51 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 30 11 12 7 41 34 45 ------------------------- 6 AaB Aalborg 30 11 8 11 39 40 41 7 Silkeborg IF 30 10 9 11 46 43 39 8 SonderjyskE 30 10 9 11 40 48 39 9 Brondby 30 9 9 12 34 39 36 10 OB Odense 30 7 8 15 41 49 29 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 30 6 4 20 28 54 22 R12 HB Koge 30 4 6 20 30 66 18 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation
LISBON, Feb 22 Sami Khedira believes this could be the season that Juventus end their 21-year wait for a third European title after the Italian side beat Porto 2-0 away in their Champions League last-16 first leg match on Wednesday.
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 22 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Alianza Lima 2 Sporting Cristal 4 Ayacucho FC 0 Union Comercio 3 Academia Cantolao 1 UTC 1 Deportivo Municipal 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal 4 3 1 0 12 0 10 2 Sport Rosario 3 3 0 0 4 0 9 3 Melgar 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 4 Union Comercio 4 1