Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 3
AaB Aalborg 0 AGF Aarhus 3
Sunday, December 2
FC Copenhagen 2 Randers 0
Midtjylland 1 Silkeborg IF 3
Nordsjaelland 3 Brondby 0
Saturday, December 1
OB Odense 3 Esbjerg 0
Friday, November 30
Horsens 1 SonderjyskE 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 19 13 5 1 42 16 44
2 Nordsjaelland 19 10 5 4 36 17 35
-------------------------
3 AaB Aalborg 19 10 2 7 33 24 32
4 OB Odense 19 9 4 6 33 25 31
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 19 8 5 6 32 24 29
-------------------------
6 Randers 19 8 4 7 23 30 28
7 Horsens 19 5 8 6 19 27 23
8 SonderjyskE 19 6 2 11 27 39 20
9 Esbjerg 19 4 7 8 17 22 19
10 Midtjylland 19 4 7 8 25 32 19
-------------------------
11 Silkeborg IF 19 5 2 12 19 39 17
12 Brondby 19 3 7 9 19 30 16
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation