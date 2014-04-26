April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 26 OB Odense 2 AaB Aalborg 3 Friday, April 25 Randers 1 SonderjyskE 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AaB Aalborg 29 16 7 6 55 34 55 ------------------------- 2 Midtjylland 28 15 6 7 54 28 51 ------------------------- 3 FC Copenhagen 28 12 10 6 45 32 46 4 Brondby 28 12 9 7 38 31 45 ------------------------- 5 Esbjerg 28 10 8 10 43 35 38 ------------------------- 6 Randers 29 8 13 8 37 42 37 7 Nordsjaelland 28 10 6 12 29 37 36 8 OB Odense 29 8 10 11 41 40 34 9 FC Vestsjaelland 28 7 11 10 25 35 32 10 SonderjyskE 29 7 8 14 33 50 29 ------------------------- 11 AGF Aarhus 28 8 5 15 34 53 29 12 Viborg 28 6 9 13 37 54 27 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 27 Viborg v AGF Aarhus (1200) Brondby v FC Vestsjaelland (1500) Nordsjaelland v FC Copenhagen (1700) Monday, April 28 Esbjerg v Midtjylland (1700)