April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 26
OB Odense 2 AaB Aalborg 3
Friday, April 25
Randers 1 SonderjyskE 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 AaB Aalborg 29 16 7 6 55 34 55
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 28 15 6 7 54 28 51
-------------------------
3 FC Copenhagen 28 12 10 6 45 32 46
4 Brondby 28 12 9 7 38 31 45
-------------------------
5 Esbjerg 28 10 8 10 43 35 38
-------------------------
6 Randers 29 8 13 8 37 42 37
7 Nordsjaelland 28 10 6 12 29 37 36
8 OB Odense 29 8 10 11 41 40 34
9 FC Vestsjaelland 28 7 11 10 25 35 32
10 SonderjyskE 29 7 8 14 33 50 29
-------------------------
11 AGF Aarhus 28 8 5 15 34 53 29
12 Viborg 28 6 9 13 37 54 27
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 27
Viborg v AGF Aarhus (1200)
Brondby v FC Vestsjaelland (1500)
Nordsjaelland v FC Copenhagen (1700)
Monday, April 28
Esbjerg v Midtjylland (1700)