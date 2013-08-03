Aug 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 3
AGF Aarhus 2 Nordsjaelland 1
Friday, August 2
Midtjylland 2 SonderjyskE 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 3 3 0 0 5 1 9
2 AaB Aalborg 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
3 AGF Aarhus 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
4 SonderjyskE 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
5 Esbjerg 2 1 0 1 5 2 3
6 Randers 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
6 Viborg 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
8 OB Odense 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
9 Brondby 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
10 FC Vestsjaelland 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
11 Nordsjaelland 3 0 1 2 2 7 1
12 FC Copenhagen 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 4
OB Odense v Viborg (1200)
FC Copenhagen v Randers (1500)
Brondby v Esbjerg (1700)
Monday, August 5
FC Vestsjaelland v AaB Aalborg (1700)