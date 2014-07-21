July 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 21
Esbjerg 0 Randers 1
Sunday, July 20
Midtjylland 3 Brondby 1
OB Odense 1 Hobro IK 2
Silkeborg IF 0 FC Copenhagen 0
Saturday, July 19
SonderjyskE 0 AaB Aalborg 0
Friday, July 18
Nordsjaelland 3 FC Vestsjaelland 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
3 Hobro IK 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
4 Randers 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
5 FC Copenhagen 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
5 Silkeborg IF 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
5 SonderjyskE 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 FC Vestsjaelland 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
10 OB Odense 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
11 Esbjerg 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Brondby 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation