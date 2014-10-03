Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 3
Hobro IK 1 Midtjylland 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 10 8 0 2 23 11 24
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 9 6 1 2 15 13 19
3 Randers 9 5 2 2 9 7 17
-------------------------
4 Hobro IK 10 4 4 2 16 13 16
-------------------------
5 FC Copenhagen 9 3 3 3 8 10 12
6 AaB Aalborg 9 2 5 2 8 7 11
7 Brondby 9 3 2 4 11 11 11
8 FC Vestsjaelland 9 3 1 5 11 14 10
9 SonderjyskE 9 1 6 2 8 10 9
10 Esbjerg 9 1 5 3 10 11 8
-------------------------
11 OB Odense 9 1 3 5 10 14 6
12 Silkeborg IF 9 0 4 5 5 13 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 4
OB Odense v Silkeborg IF (1500)
Sunday, October 5
FC Vestsjaelland v SonderjyskE (1100)
Randers v Nordsjaelland (1300)
FC Copenhagen v Esbjerg (1500)
Brondby v AaB Aalborg (1700)