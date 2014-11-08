UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Randers 3 Esbjerg 2 Friday, November 7 Silkeborg IF 1 Midtjylland 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 14 11 1 2 30 14 34 ------------------------- 2 Randers 14 7 3 4 15 11 24 3 FC Copenhagen 13 6 4 3 14 12 22 ------------------------- 4 Brondby 13 6 3 4 19 12 21 ------------------------- 5 Nordsjaelland 13 6 2 5 17 19 20 6 AaB Aalborg 13 4 6 3 13 10 18 7 Hobro IK 13 4 5 4 18 19 17 8 Esbjerg 14 3 6 5 19 17 15 9 SonderjyskE 13 2 9 2 14 15 15 10 FC Vestsjaelland 13 4 2 7 15 25 14 ------------------------- 11 OB Odense 13 3 3 7 15 20 12 12 Silkeborg IF 14 0 4 10 8 23 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 SonderjyskE v OB Odense (1200) AaB Aalborg v FC Vestsjaelland (1400) Hobro IK v Brondby (1600) Nordsjaelland v FC Copenhagen (1815)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
