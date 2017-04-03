April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship Champions Group matches on Monday
Monday, April 3
SonderjyskE 1 FC Copenhagen 2
Sunday, April 2
Brondby 3 Midtjylland 2
Friday, March 31
Nordsjaelland 2 Lyngby 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 27 20 7 0 59 11 67
-------------------------
2 Brondby 27 16 7 4 55 25 55
-------------------------
3 Lyngby 27 11 6 10 25 25 39
-------------------------
4 SonderjyskE 27 10 9 8 31 34 39
5 Midtjylland 27 10 8 9 46 32 38
6 Nordsjaelland 27 10 8 9 43 41 38
1: Champions League preliminary round
2: Europa League preliminary round
3: Europa League play-off