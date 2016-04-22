April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, April 22 Midtjylland 2 OB Odense 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 25 15 7 3 43 18 52 ------------------------- 2 Midtjylland 26 13 6 7 40 22 45 3 SonderjyskE 25 13 4 8 39 28 43 ------------------------- 4 AaB Aalborg 25 13 3 9 48 35 42 ------------------------- 5 Brondby 25 11 6 8 31 27 39 6 OB Odense 26 11 4 11 42 43 37 7 Randers 25 10 5 10 33 33 35 8 Nordsjaelland 25 10 3 12 26 34 33 9 Viborg 25 8 6 11 27 32 30 10 AGF Aarhus 25 5 11 9 31 37 26 11 Esbjerg 25 6 8 11 29 42 26 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 25 2 5 18 17 55 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 23 Hobro IK v Esbjerg (1400) Sunday, April 24 SonderjyskE v Nordsjaelland (1100) Viborg v FC Copenhagen (1400) Brondby v AGF Aarhus (1600) Monday, April 25 Randers v AaB Aalborg (1700)