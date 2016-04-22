April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 22
Midtjylland 2 OB Odense 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 25 15 7 3 43 18 52
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 26 13 6 7 40 22 45
3 SonderjyskE 25 13 4 8 39 28 43
-------------------------
4 AaB Aalborg 25 13 3 9 48 35 42
-------------------------
5 Brondby 25 11 6 8 31 27 39
6 OB Odense 26 11 4 11 42 43 37
7 Randers 25 10 5 10 33 33 35
8 Nordsjaelland 25 10 3 12 26 34 33
9 Viborg 25 8 6 11 27 32 30
10 AGF Aarhus 25 5 11 9 31 37 26
11 Esbjerg 25 6 8 11 29 42 26
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 25 2 5 18 17 55 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 23
Hobro IK v Esbjerg (1400)
Sunday, April 24
SonderjyskE v Nordsjaelland (1100)
Viborg v FC Copenhagen (1400)
Brondby v AGF Aarhus (1600)
Monday, April 25
Randers v AaB Aalborg (1700)