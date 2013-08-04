Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 4
Brondby 0 Esbjerg 2
FC Copenhagen 1 Randers 3
OB Odense 4 Viborg 2
Saturday, August 3
AGF Aarhus 2 Nordsjaelland 1
Friday, August 2
Midtjylland 2 SonderjyskE 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 3 3 0 0 5 1 9
-------------------------
2 Esbjerg 3 2 0 1 7 2 6
-------------------------
3 AaB Aalborg 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
4 AGF Aarhus 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
-------------------------
5 OB Odense 3 1 2 0 6 4 5
5 Randers 3 1 2 0 6 4 5
-------------------------
7 SonderjyskE 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
8 Viborg 3 0 2 1 5 7 2
9 FC Vestsjaelland 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
10 Brondby 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
-------------------------
11 Nordsjaelland 3 0 1 2 2 7 1
12 FC Copenhagen 3 0 0 3 2 6 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 5
FC Vestsjaelland v AaB Aalborg (1700)