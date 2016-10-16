Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 16 Midtjylland 2 AaB Aalborg 0 Nordsjaelland 1 Brondby 1 Randers 3 OB Odense 0 Saturday, October 15 FC Copenhagen 2 Silkeborg IF 0 Friday, October 14 AGF Aarhus 1 Horsens 1 SonderjyskE 1 Viborg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 13 8 5 0 27 6 29 2 Brondby 13 6 5 2 31 12 23 3 Midtjylland 13 6 5 2 27 14 23 4 Randers 13 6 5 2 18 14 23 5 SonderjyskE 13 5 5 3 18 16 20 6 Lyngby 12 6 2 4 12 10 20 ------------------------- 7 Horsens 13 4 6 3 18 19 18 8 AaB Aalborg 13 5 3 5 15 17 18 9 Nordsjaelland 13 3 4 6 17 23 13 10 AGF Aarhus 13 3 4 6 14 23 13 11 Viborg 13 3 3 7 12 17 12 12 Silkeborg IF 13 2 5 6 14 27 11 13 OB Odense 13 2 4 7 11 20 10 14 Esbjerg 12 1 4 7 9 25 7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 17 Esbjerg v Lyngby (1700)