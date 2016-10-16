Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 16
Midtjylland 2 AaB Aalborg 0
Nordsjaelland 1 Brondby 1
Randers 3 OB Odense 0
Saturday, October 15
FC Copenhagen 2 Silkeborg IF 0
Friday, October 14
AGF Aarhus 1 Horsens 1
SonderjyskE 1 Viborg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 13 8 5 0 27 6 29
2 Brondby 13 6 5 2 31 12 23
3 Midtjylland 13 6 5 2 27 14 23
4 Randers 13 6 5 2 18 14 23
5 SonderjyskE 13 5 5 3 18 16 20
6 Lyngby 12 6 2 4 12 10 20
-------------------------
7 Horsens 13 4 6 3 18 19 18
8 AaB Aalborg 13 5 3 5 15 17 18
9 Nordsjaelland 13 3 4 6 17 23 13
10 AGF Aarhus 13 3 4 6 14 23 13
11 Viborg 13 3 3 7 12 17 12
12 Silkeborg IF 13 2 5 6 14 27 11
13 OB Odense 13 2 4 7 11 20 10
14 Esbjerg 12 1 4 7 9 25 7
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 17
Esbjerg v Lyngby (1700)