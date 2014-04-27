April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 27
Brondby 2 FC Vestsjaelland 2
Nordsjaelland 1 FC Copenhagen 0
Viborg 3 AGF Aarhus 0
Saturday, April 26
OB Odense 2 AaB Aalborg 3
Friday, April 25
Randers 1 SonderjyskE 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 AaB Aalborg 29 16 7 6 55 34 55
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 28 15 6 7 54 28 51
-------------------------
3 FC Copenhagen 29 12 10 7 45 33 46
4 Brondby 29 12 10 7 40 33 46
-------------------------
5 Nordsjaelland 29 11 6 12 30 37 39
-------------------------
6 Esbjerg 28 10 8 10 43 35 38
7 Randers 29 8 13 8 37 42 37
8 OB Odense 29 8 10 11 41 40 34
9 FC Vestsjaelland 29 7 12 10 27 37 33
10 Viborg 29 7 9 13 40 54 30
-------------------------
11 SonderjyskE 29 7 8 14 33 50 29
12 AGF Aarhus 29 8 5 16 34 56 29
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 28
Esbjerg v Midtjylland (1700)