April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 27 Brondby 2 FC Vestsjaelland 2 Nordsjaelland 1 FC Copenhagen 0 Viborg 3 AGF Aarhus 0 Saturday, April 26 OB Odense 2 AaB Aalborg 3 Friday, April 25 Randers 1 SonderjyskE 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AaB Aalborg 29 16 7 6 55 34 55 ------------------------- 2 Midtjylland 28 15 6 7 54 28 51 ------------------------- 3 FC Copenhagen 29 12 10 7 45 33 46 4 Brondby 29 12 10 7 40 33 46 ------------------------- 5 Nordsjaelland 29 11 6 12 30 37 39 ------------------------- 6 Esbjerg 28 10 8 10 43 35 38 7 Randers 29 8 13 8 37 42 37 8 OB Odense 29 8 10 11 41 40 34 9 FC Vestsjaelland 29 7 12 10 27 37 33 10 Viborg 29 7 9 13 40 54 30 ------------------------- 11 SonderjyskE 29 7 8 14 33 50 29 12 AGF Aarhus 29 8 5 16 34 56 29 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 28 Esbjerg v Midtjylland (1700)