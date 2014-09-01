Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 1
Hobro IK 3 FC Vestsjaelland 1
Sunday, August 31
Midtjylland 2 Esbjerg 0
Nordsjaelland 0 Brondby 3
OB Odense 0 FC Copenhagen 1
Silkeborg IF 2 AaB Aalborg 2
Saturday, August 30
SonderjyskE 1 Randers 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 6 5 0 1 13 6 15
-------------------------
2 Hobro IK 6 4 1 1 11 4 13
3 Brondby 6 3 1 2 9 6 10
-------------------------
4 Nordsjaelland 6 3 1 2 9 10 10
-------------------------
5 Randers 6 3 1 2 6 7 10
6 FC Copenhagen 6 2 2 2 6 8 8
7 AaB Aalborg 6 1 4 1 7 6 7
8 FC Vestsjaelland 6 2 1 3 10 10 7
9 SonderjyskE 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
10 OB Odense 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
-------------------------
11 Esbjerg 6 0 3 3 4 8 3
12 Silkeborg IF 6 0 3 3 2 8 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation