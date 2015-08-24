Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 24
AaB Aalborg 5 OB Odense 1
Sunday, August 23
Brondby 1 SonderjyskE 0
Esbjerg 1 Midtjylland 1
FC Copenhagen 2 AGF Aarhus 2
Randers 0 Viborg 1
Friday, August 21
Hobro IK 1 Nordsjaelland 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 6 4 2 0 8 2 14
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 6 3 1 2 11 8 10
3 SonderjyskE 6 3 0 3 11 6 9
-------------------------
4 FC Copenhagen 5 2 3 0 8 5 9
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 6 2 3 1 11 10 9
6 Viborg 6 2 2 2 4 8 8
7 Randers 5 2 1 2 11 9 7
8 Brondby 6 2 1 3 10 9 7
9 OB Odense 6 2 1 3 10 12 7
10 Nordsjaelland 6 2 1 3 7 10 7
11 Esbjerg 6 1 2 3 6 11 5
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 6 1 1 4 4 11 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation