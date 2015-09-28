Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 28
Hobro IK 2 Esbjerg 2
Sunday, September 27
Brondby 1 FC Copenhagen 0
Nordsjaelland 2 AGF Aarhus 0
Randers 0 Midtjylland 2
Friday, September 25
SonderjyskE 4 OB Odense 0
Viborg 1 AaB Aalborg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 10 6 3 1 12 3 21
-------------------------
2 SonderjyskE 10 6 0 4 19 9 18
3 FC Copenhagen 10 5 3 2 16 9 18
-------------------------
4 Randers 10 5 1 4 16 14 16
-------------------------
5 Nordsjaelland 10 5 1 4 11 12 16
6 Brondby 10 4 2 4 14 13 14
7 AaB Aalborg 10 4 1 5 17 16 13
8 AGF Aarhus 10 3 4 3 15 14 13
9 OB Odense 10 4 1 5 15 20 13
10 Viborg 10 3 2 5 6 13 11
11 Esbjerg 10 2 4 4 12 17 10
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 10 1 2 7 6 19 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation