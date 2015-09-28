Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, September 28 Hobro IK 2 Esbjerg 2 Sunday, September 27 Brondby 1 FC Copenhagen 0 Nordsjaelland 2 AGF Aarhus 0 Randers 0 Midtjylland 2 Friday, September 25 SonderjyskE 4 OB Odense 0 Viborg 1 AaB Aalborg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 10 6 3 1 12 3 21 ------------------------- 2 SonderjyskE 10 6 0 4 19 9 18 3 FC Copenhagen 10 5 3 2 16 9 18 ------------------------- 4 Randers 10 5 1 4 16 14 16 ------------------------- 5 Nordsjaelland 10 5 1 4 11 12 16 6 Brondby 10 4 2 4 14 13 14 7 AaB Aalborg 10 4 1 5 17 16 13 8 AGF Aarhus 10 3 4 3 15 14 13 9 OB Odense 10 4 1 5 15 20 13 10 Viborg 10 3 2 5 6 13 11 11 Esbjerg 10 2 4 4 12 17 10 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 10 1 2 7 6 19 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation