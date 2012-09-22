Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 Nordsjaelland 1 Randers 1 Friday, September 21 AGF Aarhus 2 SonderjyskE 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 9 6 3 0 21 10 21 2 AaB Aalborg 9 6 2 1 23 7 20 ------------------------- 3 Nordsjaelland 10 4 4 2 20 10 16 4 AGF Aarhus 10 4 3 3 18 13 15 ------------------------- 5 OB Odense 9 4 2 3 9 13 14 ------------------------- 6 Randers 10 4 1 5 10 18 13 7 Horsens 9 3 3 3 11 16 12 8 Midtjylland 9 3 2 4 14 17 11 9 SonderjyskE 10 3 2 5 14 19 11 10 Brondby 9 1 4 4 8 12 7 ------------------------- 11 Silkeborg IF 9 2 1 6 8 19 7 12 Esbjerg 9 1 3 5 8 10 6 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Horsens v OB Odense (1300) Midtjylland v Brondby (1500) FC Copenhagen v Silkeborg IF (1700) Monday, September 24 AaB Aalborg v Esbjerg (1700)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.