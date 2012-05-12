May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Danish championship on Saturday
Horsens 2 Midtjylland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 30 18 8 4 51 22 62
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 30 19 4 7 45 22 61
-------------------------
3 Horsens 31 16 6 9 50 35 54
4 Midtjylland 31 15 7 9 47 40 52
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 30 11 12 7 41 34 45
-------------------------
6 AaB Aalborg 30 11 8 11 39 40 41
7 Silkeborg IF 30 10 9 11 46 43 39
8 SonderjyskE 30 10 9 11 40 48 39
9 Brondby 30 9 9 12 34 39 36
10 OB Odense 30 7 8 15 41 49 29
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 30 6 4 20 28 54 22
R12 HB Koge 30 4 6 20 30 66 18
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 13
Lyngby v AaB Aalborg (1200)
HB Koge v Silkeborg IF (1400)
SonderjyskE v FC Copenhagen (1400)
AGF Aarhus v Brondby (1600)
Monday, May 14
Nordsjaelland v OB Odense (1700)