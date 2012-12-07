Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, December 7 SonderjyskE 2 Brondby 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 19 13 5 1 42 16 44 2 Nordsjaelland 19 10 5 4 36 17 35 ------------------------- 3 AaB Aalborg 19 10 2 7 33 24 32 4 OB Odense 19 9 4 6 33 25 31 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 19 8 5 6 32 24 29 ------------------------- 6 Randers 19 8 4 7 23 30 28 7 Horsens 19 5 8 6 19 27 23 8 SonderjyskE 20 6 3 11 29 41 21 9 Esbjerg 19 4 7 8 17 22 19 10 Midtjylland 19 4 7 8 25 32 19 ------------------------- 11 Brondby 20 3 8 9 21 32 17 12 Silkeborg IF 19 5 2 12 19 39 17 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 8 Randers v Esbjerg (1500) Sunday, December 9 Horsens v Midtjylland (1300) AaB Aalborg v OB Odense (1600) FC Copenhagen v Nordsjaelland (1800) Monday, December 10 AGF Aarhus v Silkeborg IF (1800)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.