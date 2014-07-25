July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, July 25 FC Vestsjaelland 3 OB Odense 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 ------------------------- 2 FC Vestsjaelland 2 1 0 1 5 4 3 3 Nordsjaelland 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 ------------------------- 4 Hobro IK 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 5 Randers 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 AaB Aalborg 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 FC Copenhagen 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 Silkeborg IF 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 SonderjyskE 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Esbjerg 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 11 Brondby 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 12 OB Odense 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 26 AaB Aalborg v Midtjylland (1500) FC Copenhagen v Nordsjaelland (1730) Sunday, July 27 Randers v Hobro IK (1500) Esbjerg v SonderjyskE (1700) Monday, July 28 Brondby v Silkeborg IF (1700)