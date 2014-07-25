July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 25
FC Vestsjaelland 3 OB Odense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
2 FC Vestsjaelland 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
3 Nordsjaelland 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
-------------------------
4 Hobro IK 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
5 Randers 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 AaB Aalborg 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 FC Copenhagen 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Silkeborg IF 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 SonderjyskE 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
10 Esbjerg 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
11 Brondby 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
12 OB Odense 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 26
AaB Aalborg v Midtjylland (1500)
FC Copenhagen v Nordsjaelland (1730)
Sunday, July 27
Randers v Hobro IK (1500)
Esbjerg v SonderjyskE (1700)
Monday, July 28
Brondby v Silkeborg IF (1700)