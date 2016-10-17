UPDATE 1-Soccer-Senegal's Mane misses in shoot-out as Cameroon reach Nations Cup last four
* Cameroon to play DR Congo or Ghana in semi-finals (Adds details)
Oct 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, October 17 Esbjerg 2 Lyngby 2 Sunday, October 16 Midtjylland 2 AaB Aalborg 0 Nordsjaelland 1 Brondby 1 Randers 3 OB Odense 0 Saturday, October 15 FC Copenhagen 2 Silkeborg IF 0 Friday, October 14 AGF Aarhus 1 Horsens 1 SonderjyskE 1 Viborg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 13 8 5 0 27 6 29 2 Brondby 13 6 5 2 31 12 23 3 Midtjylland 13 6 5 2 27 14 23 4 Randers 13 6 5 2 18 14 23 5 Lyngby 13 6 3 4 14 12 21 6 SonderjyskE 13 5 5 3 18 16 20 ------------------------- 7 Horsens 13 4 6 3 18 19 18 8 AaB Aalborg 13 5 3 5 15 17 18 9 Nordsjaelland 13 3 4 6 17 23 13 10 AGF Aarhus 13 3 4 6 14 23 13 11 Viborg 13 3 3 7 12 17 12 12 Silkeborg IF 13 2 5 6 14 27 11 13 OB Odense 13 2 4 7 11 20 10 14 Esbjerg 13 1 5 7 11 27 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off
* Cameroon to play DR Congo or Ghana in semi-finals (Adds details)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Saturday 20 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 18 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 13 Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 12 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) 10 Alassane Plea (Nice) Ivan Santini (Caen) 8 Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Mario Balotelli (Nice) 7 Guido Carrillo (Monaco) Valere Germain (Monaco) Thomas Lemar (Mo
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon, Jan 28 Senegal's Sadio Mane missed the vital spot-kick in a shoot-out as Cameroon produced a smash-and-grab performance to win 5-4 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in their African Nations Cup quarter-final on Saturday.