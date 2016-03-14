March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 14
Midtjylland 3 Hobro IK 0
Sunday, March 13
Brondby 1 Randers 0
FC Copenhagen 6 AaB Aalborg 2
OB Odense 3 Nordsjaelland 1
Saturday, March 12
Viborg 0 SonderjyskE 0
Friday, March 11
Esbjerg 2 AGF Aarhus 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 21 13 6 2 39 15 45
-------------------------
2 SonderjyskE 21 11 3 7 32 22 36
3 Midtjylland 21 10 5 6 31 18 35
-------------------------
4 AaB Aalborg 21 11 2 8 42 31 35
-------------------------
5 Brondby 21 10 5 6 30 23 35
6 OB Odense 21 9 4 8 35 38 31
7 Randers 21 8 4 9 28 29 28
8 Viborg 21 7 5 9 22 24 26
9 Nordsjaelland 21 8 2 11 22 32 26
10 AGF Aarhus 21 5 8 8 26 30 23
11 Esbjerg 21 5 6 10 28 40 21
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 21 2 4 15 15 48 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation