April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 24
Brondby 2 AGF Aarhus 1
SonderjyskE 3 Nordsjaelland 1
Viborg 1 FC Copenhagen 1
Saturday, April 23
Hobro IK 2 Esbjerg 2
Friday, April 22
Midtjylland 2 OB Odense 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 26 15 8 3 44 19 53
-------------------------
2 SonderjyskE 26 14 4 8 42 29 46
3 Midtjylland 26 13 6 7 40 22 45
-------------------------
4 AaB Aalborg 25 13 3 9 48 35 42
-------------------------
5 Brondby 26 12 6 8 33 28 42
6 OB Odense 26 11 4 11 42 43 37
7 Randers 25 10 5 10 33 33 35
8 Nordsjaelland 26 10 3 13 27 37 33
9 Viborg 26 8 7 11 28 33 31
10 Esbjerg 26 6 9 11 31 44 27
11 AGF Aarhus 26 5 11 10 32 39 26
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 26 2 6 18 19 57 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 25
Randers v AaB Aalborg (1700)